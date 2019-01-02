S. Africa to take painful decisions to move foward in 2019: Ramaphosa

By Trend

South Africa will make difficult decisions in 2019 to confront challenges bedeviling the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday, Xinhua reports.

The country will have to double its efforts in 2019 to realize its dreams and aspirations, Ramaphosa said In his New Year message.

"In 2019 we will be called upon to work with greater focus and determination to confront our problems and create new opportunities for all South Africans.

"We will need to take some extraordinary measures and work together to take some difficult decisions given the challenges that lie ahead," he said.

Ramaphosa cited sluggish economic growth and gender-based violence as some of the challenges bedeviling the country.

"We will need a huge national effort to build on the progress made this year in restoring our country to a path of growth and progress," he said.

"Having welcomed the new dawn at the beginning of this year we can be certain that the sun is indeed rising even higher in the South African sky," Ramaphosa said. "It is our shared responsibility to ensure that all our people bask in its warmth."

South Africa will hold presidential elections in 2019. Ramaphosa encouraged his countrymen to register to vote.