Turkey, Tunisia agree to enhance economic cooperation

By Trend





Tunisia and Turkey agreed on Monday to set up a common roadmap to develop bilateral economic cooperation, Xinhua reported.

At a press briefing after a meeting between Tunisian Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Jhinaoui said they discussed the development of trade and economic exchanges between the two countries.

The Tunisian foreign minister said he mentioned during the meeting measures initiated by his government in favor of the imports of Turkish goods.

"The measures announced at the beginning of this year, in favor of Turkish products imports, essentially aim at consolidating the Tunisian trade balance," said Jhinaoui.

Cavusoglu started his two-day official visit to Tunisia on Sunday.