Tbilisi gets ready to celebrate Christmas and New Year

By Trend





Winter illuminations for Christmas and New Year are finally installed in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia. Tbilisi’s main Christmas Tree was officially lit up on the First Republic Square on the 22nd of December. The event was accompanied by Christmas songs and performances, Trend reports referring to Georgian Journal.

The prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze and the Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze participated in the event and wished the gathered people Happy Christmas and New Year.

Festive decorations were put on Rustaveli, Tamarashvili and Cholokashvili Avenues as well as Kostava, Baratashvili and Melikishvili Streets, which has made night strolls in Tbilisi even more enjoyable.

Illuminated decorations of various shapes such as angels, deer, heart, candles, balls, and bows have made the central streets of Tbilisi brighter and created a festive atmosphere. Tbilisi City Hall allocated over 2 million GEL for the capital’s winter illuminations. Numerous cultural, sporting and children’s events are planned to take place during the holidays.