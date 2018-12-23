Iran to adopt VAR in domestic soccer league

By Trend





President of Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran has said the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be used in the country's league, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

The decision has been made after the refereeing mistakes increased in Iran Professional League (IPL) over the past few months, Mehdi Taj said.

"It will be initially tested in four stadiums, namely Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Isfahan's Naghshe Jahan, Foolad Arena in Ahvaz and Emam Reza in Mashhad," he added.

Video review can help referees overturn clear errors in game-changing situations. This means incidents involving goals scored, the award of penalty kicks, red cards, and cases of referees showing cards to the wrong player.

VAR was used for the first time to reverse a decision in a 2018 World Cup match.