SpaceX postpones launch of US Air Force's first GPS III satellite

By Trend





SpaceX's 4th attempt to launch a US military satellite has been postponed due to strong upper-level winds. The next launch attempt is to take place on December 23, according to Space X officials, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

The satellite called “Vespucci” after the Italian explorer Amerigo Vespucci had to be deployed to medium Earth orbit approximately 1 hour and 56 minutes after liftoff, according to SpaceX's official web-page.

The launch attempt took place at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The official press release says that “SpaceX will not attempt to land Falcon 9’s first stage after launch”.

Earlier, there were two 26-minute launch windows – on December 18 and on December 19.