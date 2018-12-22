ADB appoints new country director for Uzbekistan

By Trend

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Cindy Malvicini as its new Country Director for Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing ADB’s website.

Malvicini will lead ADB operations in Uzbekistan and supervise the development and implementation of the bank’s Country Operations Business Plan for 2019–2021 and the Country Partnership Strategy. The plan and strategy aim to support the country’s long-term development needs through infrastructure investment, human capital and private sector development, and improved regional integration and social inclusion.

“ADB has a long-standing development partnership with Uzbekistan,” said Malvicini. “My priority will be to build on that partnership and work closely with the government to effectively coordinate our extensive support to deliver their reform and development agenda.”

ADB has committed $7.1 billion in loans and $85.9 million in technical assistance grants to Uzbekistan since it joined the bank in 1995. In 2018, ADB committed four loans totaling $993 million to improve power generation efficiency, improve primary healthcare services, support horticulture-related farmers and businesses for fixed asset investments, and support ongoing reforms through better economic management in the country

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 67 members—48 from the region. In 2017, ADB operations totaled $32.2 billion, including $11.9 billion in cofinancing.