Turkmen envoy appointed to France

By Trend

Shokhrat Jumaev has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to France, Trend reports with reference to a decree by Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

In this regard, Jumaev has been relieved of his previous position as ambassador of Turkmenistan to Romania and Croatia.

Annamammet Annayev has been appointed Turkmen Ambassador to Romania.

Turkmen Ambassador to Paris Chary Nyyazov was relieved of his position due to transfer to another job.

French companies operate in Turkmenistan in such areas as construction, transport, tourism and energy.

The two countries are also interested in implementation of a project of transporting Turkmen gas to Europe.

The option of laying a gas pipeline through the Caspian Sea and Azerbaijan and its connection to the transnational projects in the European direction is being considered.

Total and Gas de France are interested in developing the hydrocarbon resources of the Turkmen part of the Caspian Sea and exploring the possibilities of transporting gas to Europe.