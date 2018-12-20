Saudi Arabian company exploring Turkmen market

By Trend





The Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan and the Saudi Arabian Global Projects Development Holding Co. signed a memorandum of understanding in Ashgabat, Trend reports referring to the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

The document was signed by the heads of those structures.

The sides confirmed the intention to develop cooperation in a wide range of areas, using the opportunities of the business circles of the two countries to expand ties and implement joint business projects.

A meeting with Head of Global Projects Development Holding Co. Bader Al-Busais was held earlier in the head office of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs in Ashgabat.

The representatives of the Saudi Arabian company showed interest in the information about big projects being implemented by the participants of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs in the field of transport, construction, development of the country's natural resources and aimed at innovative development of the economy, further integration of Turkmenistan into the international system of industrial, technological and trade relations.