Canada's oil & gas industry delegation to visit Uzbekistan

By Trend





Uzbekistan and Canada are planning to deepen cooperation between the two countries in the trade and investment spheres, Trend reports on Dec. 19 referring to the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan.

The statement was made during the roundtable in Toronto. The Embassy of Uzbekistan in the United States signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Canada Eurasia Russia Business Association (CERBA).

The document also provides for the exchange of information in promising spheres of economic cooperation and changes in legislation in aimed at supporting foreign business.

The event was attended by representatives of over 40 companies, in particular, Bombardier (aircraft industry), Behlen (construction), HATCH (engineering), Dentons (consulting services), SkyPower (solar energy), Phoenix Geophysics (mining industry) and others.

Uzbek Ambassador Javlon Vakhabov and CERBA Chairman Gilles Breton reached an agreement to organize a trade mission to Uzbekistan in May 2019, which will consist of companies in the oil and gas industry of Alberta, Canada.

The Uzbek Embassy also held a presentation of the investment potential of the country in Montreal. The event was dedicated to prospects for cooperation in the areas of agriculture, mining, information technology, engineering, service, and others. An agreement was reached on the participation of the Uzbek delegation in March at the world's largest exhibition of the mining industry, PDAC, in Toronto.