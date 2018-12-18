Iran warns citizens over signing contracts with unknown Afghan companies

By Trend





Iran's customs administration has warned its citizens over signing any contracts with Afghan insurance companies that are not related to the Afghan Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation.

"Iranian Foreign Ministry and Embassy in Kabul have warned the Iranian citizens and drivers to avoid signing any insurance contracts at Afghan customs with companies that are not connected to the Afghan Transport and Civil Aviation", director general of the International Customs Cooperation Office Hussein Kakkhi said, Trend reports via ILNA.

"The warning was issued according to the decision of Iran's Embassy in Afghanistan, and due to rising problems for some Iranian citizens, specially drivers and transporting companies which had accidents on Afghan roads that lead to financial and casualty losses," he said.

"The list of Afghan insurance companies that are linked to the Afghan Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation have been sent to the officials of Afghanistan borders," said Kakkhi.