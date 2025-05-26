It ended on May 25, and a new day has arrived. Somewhere in his cell, Rubik Vardanyan is sobbing softly into his pillow.

It was his birthday yesterday, and it was rather sad. Certainly not the way Rubik had hoped.

He had been looking forward to this day with great impatience: he dreamed that at least CNN, or at least Forbes, would remember him. Vardanyan dreamed of hundreds of thousands of people demonstrating around the world... The new Pope would have personally called on Trump to come to Baku and rescue Vardanyan... Dreams, dreams.

But in reality, only a couple of Armenian Telegram channels remembered Vardanyan. And even then, it’s not certain that it was free.

The life of an Armenian terrorist is hard and ugly.