Azerbaijani MFA shares post on occasion of Africa Day

25 May 2025 [21:35] - TODAY.AZ

The Azerbaijan Foreign Affairs Ministry has shared a post on X regarding Africa Day, Azernews reports.

The ministry highlighted its valued relations with African countries and reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening political dialogue, economic cooperation, and multilateral engagement based on mutual respect and shared interests. They look forward to deepening collaboration with African partners in areas like sustainable development, education, energy, and peacebuilding, both bilaterally and internationally.



