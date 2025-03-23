This time, a cry of the soul escaped from the leader of the Get Up, France party, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan.





Dupont-Aignan is a candidate for the presidential elections to be held in France in 2027. However, according to his own words, neither he nor the population of the country wants to tolerate Macron for two more years.





"His [Macron's] resignation is a vital and urgent situation," the politician wrote on the social network X.





Macron himself does not comment on new calls for him. It's not up to a person, here it's necessary to save the world, to promote oneself in wars.