President of Russia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

21 March 2025 [15:00] - TODAY.AZ

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

“Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Please accept my most sincere congratulations on the occasion of Novruz – the Spring Festival.

Russia-Azerbaijan relations are successfully developing in the spirit of partnership and alliance. I am confident that through our joint efforts, we will continue to actively strengthen mutually beneficial bilateral ties — for the benefit of our friendly nations and in the interest of enhancing security and stability in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region.

I sincerely wish you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, good health and success on this bright festive day, along with happiness and prosperity for all the citizens of Azerbaijan,” reads the letter.

