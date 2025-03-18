Armenia's justice minister: New constitution must align with peace efforts

By Akbar Novruz



Armenia's Minister of Justice, Srbuhi Galyan, stated that the draft of the country's new constitution will be made public and open for debate once it is ready, but emphasized that at the moment, there is no ready product yet, Azernews reports citing Armenian media.

Speaking to reporters at the National Assembly on Tuesday, she addressed questions regarding the constitutional changes.

Responding to a remark about Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that the new constitution will have "regional significance," Galyan clarified: "We are talking about a constitution that does not jeopardize peace and the peace treaty with Azerbaijan and relations aimed at peace."

When asked whether the government should ensure that the constitution does not threaten the peace agreement, she replied: "In any case, we must structure our conduct and style of work in such a way that peace is established in our country and a security environment develops."

Galyan also noted that she does not believe Armenia’s current constitution hinders these efforts but emphasized: "The only masters of the constitution are the people, and it is up to them to decide whether or not to have a constitution."

Note that, the negotiation process on the text of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia has been completed, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters during the 12th Global Baku Forum. Consequently, the Armenian Foreign Ministry also confirmed the draft.

On February 19, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that Armenia needs a new Constitution, arguing that previous referendums on its adoption were marred by legitimacy concerns.