Saudi Arabia welcomes conclusion of peace agreement talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Saudi Arabia has welcomed the conclusion of negotiations on the draft Peace Agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reprts, citing the statement from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia expresses its support for the completion of negotiations and the signing of the peace agreement, hoping it will mark the beginning of a new era of stability and prosperity,” the statement said.

Two days ago, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the successful conclusion of talks on the draft Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The statement also reiterated Azerbaijan's long-standing position that a key condition for signing the agreement is the amendment of Armenia’s constitution to remove any claims against Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Additionally, Azerbaijan emphasized the need for the official dissolution of the outdated OSCE Minsk Group and related structures.

“We are ready to continue bilateral dialogue on these and other issues related to the normalization process between the two countries,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry added.