Betting on Armenian interests: The European Parliament has framed the EU

Nothing new. No surprises. The European Parliament is as predictable as the weather.

On Thursday, March 13, an "urgent resolution" was adopted in Strasbourg concerning the Armenians on trial in Baku. 523 MEPs voted "For" this outrage, only 3 risked voting "against" and 84 more abstained.

I would like to know who these three decent people are, who, in the face of universal hysteria, dared to say "no" to violations of international law. And the abstainers can be welcomed. It is clear that it is not easy to go against the system, but the fact that they did not participate in the shameful vote suggests that all is not lost for Europe.

The main discussions around the project unfolded the day before. This time, a document in defense of war criminals became a product of European diversity. All the previous efforts of the pro-Armenian circles in this direction did not yield any results, but the European Parliament could not but once again express its "fi" to us, taking into account the inexhaustible solvency of the Armenian Diaspora.

It was interesting to learn that the European Parliament, it turns out, has a permanent rapporteur on Armenian affairs. It seems that Armenia is of such great importance to Europe that a special and permanent speaker has been allocated for it. However, this speaker has never dealt with the affairs of Armenia, as a rule, focusing all his efforts on the affairs of Azerbaijan. It would be more correct to call this position "permanent Rapporteur on ensuring the interests of Armenia", it would be more honest. Reports on Armenia within the walls of the EP are devoted exclusively to such and such Azerbaijan. So during the discussions, Miriam Lexman, Permanent Rapporteur on Armenian Affairs, was zealous in attacking Baku, delving into its internal affairs, which have nothing to do with Armenian affairs. Seizing the microphone, this lady intimidated the already terrified "new Turan" and "offensive of Islam" MEPs with colorful descriptions of the "torments" of the Armenian separatists. The speaker all but scratched her face in ecstasy, which is a pity, it would have given drama to her calls for the European Union to immediately cease all cooperation with Azerbaijan, "face the truth and act in accordance with our values and principles."

And what are these values and principles? The main values professed by today's European Parliament are racism, Islamophobia and Turkophobia. Plus, there are many other phobias and complexes generated by arrogance and contempt for the East. Speaking of European values that had to be saved in Azerbaijan for some reason, the Armenophiles are trying to break into someone else's monastery with their own rules. Separatism, terrorism and extremism have been and remain crimes in Azerbaijan, and the topic of human rights plays a secondary role here. The trial is not against those whose rights have been violated, but against those who have violated the rights of hundreds of thousands of other people for thirty years. So if we consider the thesis of human rights in this context, it is only in this perspective. The topic of human rights in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict has a right to exist only in relation to the rights of Azerbaijanis.

They demand a tough stance from the European Union, arguing that "gas purchased in Baku cannot be more important than human rights and European values." Oh my God, those values again... Values and principles? Aren't these the values that the new US president is now sweeping out of Western politics? For a very long time, these principles have determined the EU's attitude towards other countries. Speaking of rights. Nazi Breivik, who killed 77 people, lives in a three-room cell with all the comforts, having better conditions than many other prisoners who committed ten times less evil. The scoundrel is surrounded by numerous defenders of his rights, who, based on demagoguery about human rights, ensured that he served his sentence comfortably. The maniac uses these "values and principles" to the fullest, constantly sending out complaints about the conditions of his detention and seeking even greater improvement through human rights defenders. The families and friends of Breivik's victims are horrified by the defenders' attempts to secure his early release. It's hard to believe, but the relatives of the students who were shot by the maniac also had to organize the protection of their rights, because the killer, it turns out, also has all sorts of rights that courts and law enforcement officers are running around with. The murderer of 77 innocent young men and women, who is sitting in the courts, may well be released ahead of time. But of course, he has rights.

These are the rights and principles that the European Parliament protects, which the European Union uses as a whipping stick when it cannot voice any claims on its own. But this is unacceptable for Azerbaijan.

In an atmosphere of general psychosis, European Commission Commissioner Jorgensen tried to introduce a peacemaking note and divert the conversation a little by talking about the peace process. Nevertheless, he stated that "the EU's relations with Azerbaijan are based on principles that both sides commit to adhere to. First of all, it is respect for human rights and the rule of law." Really? In fact, relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan are not based on otherworldly principles, but on mutual interests and energy security, which our country helps to ensure for Europe. Interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign State is not included in this list. That's what the European Commissioner had to say.

The persons on trial in Baku are not "political leaders" or "martyrs of the faith," but people who have committed specific grave crimes, which they themselves admit to in their testimony. The cases under consideration have exclusively criminal content, but in no way political and, moreover, not religious. The trial in Baku is not a political process, not an action against representatives of another denomination. By the way, as the debate in the European Parliament over the latest lampoon against Azerbaijan has shown, Armenia, the Armenians and their supporters have no other tools left to put pressure on Baku, except for the notorious "Christian factor." It has been used quite often in order to arouse hatred of Azerbaijan and all its actions among the xenophobic masses of Europe. Armenia, which had previously insisted that the Karabakh conflict had no religious overtones, now diligently supports this narrative in order to keep public opinion around its interests.

So far, Armenia really likes that it has put Armenian interests above European ones in the EP, that it is already possible to compile a multi-volume book from anti-Azerbaijani resolutions, that the European Peace Foundation is ready to throw millions on weapons and stand up for Armenian criminals. Armenians are also very impressed that during the thirty years of the Karabakh conflict and the five post-war years, no one in Europe raised the issue of ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijanis, genocide committed by Armenia and unprecedented vandalism.

I must say that European structures, and especially the European Parliament, pay too much attention to Azerbaijan. Apparently, they simply have nothing to do, or MEPs are not paid extra to discuss the problems of the countries of Europe itself. Meanwhile, Europe has a lot of problems that it should address. And Azerbaijan will sort out its own somehow. In accordance with their own values and principles, their own legislation and their own Criminal Code.