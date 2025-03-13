XII Global Baku Forum continues with panel discussions on geopolitical shifts

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, the 12th Global Baku Forum, themed “Rethinking World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities,” continues with its panel sessions.
Charles Michel, President Emeritus of the European Council and former Prime Minister of Belgium, will address the panel session on “Geopolitical Shifts: Responsible Partnerships versus Rivalry,” moderated by Eka Tkeshelashvili, former Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia.
Speeches will also be delivered by:
- Vaira Vike-Freiberga, former President of Latvia and Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center
- Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration
- Mevlüt Çavu?o?lu, Member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and former Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Wu Hongbo, former Special Representative of the Chinese Government on European Affairs, former UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, and former Chinese Ambassador to Germany
- Shafik Gabr, Chairman and Managing Director of ARTOC Group for Investment & Development
- Dimitris Avramopoulos, Representative of the Prime Minister of Greece, former European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs, and Citizenship, and former Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Defence