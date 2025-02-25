Azerbaijan holds seminar on nuclear energy program development with IAEA

A four-day seminar on the duties and responsibilities of the Nuclear Energy Program Executive Organization (NEPIO) is being held within the framework of cooperation between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

According to the Ministry of Energy, the first day of the event featured presentations by IAEA specialists on the phased approach to implementing new nuclear energy programs, as well as discussions on small modular reactor (SMR) technologies and infrastructure requirements.

The seminar also reviewed the implementation of Türkiye’s first nuclear power plant project under the "Build-Own-Operate" scheme and Hungary's experience in assessing the feasibility of new nuclear energy initiatives.

In the upcoming days, discussions will focus on:

Feasibility studies for nuclear energy projects,

Safety requirements, regulations, and protective measures,

Legal and regulatory framework for nuclear power plants,

Türkiye's experience in preparing nuclear legislation,

The licensing process and distribution of roles in nuclear power plant development,

Nuclear infrastructure assessments and management of human resources in the sector.

The seminar is attended by representatives from the Ministries of Energy, Economy, Digital Development and Transport, and Ecology and Natural Resources, along with AzerEnergy OJSC and other relevant institutions.

It should be noted that on November 13, 2024, within the framework of COP29, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy and the IAEA signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Energy Planning in the Context of the Paris Agreement.