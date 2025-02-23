President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Sultan of Brunei Darussalam

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Azernews reports.

The letter reads as follows:

Your Majesty,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of Brunei Darussalam.

Azerbaijan and Brunei are bound together by relations of friendship and cooperation. I believe that the development of our relations, based on positive traditions, both bilaterally and multilaterally, and the expansion of our cooperation will continue to serve the interests of our countries and peoples.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and your friendly people everlasting peace and prosperity.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 20 February 2025