Azerbaijan Army holds next training with psychologists

In order to improve the knowledge and skills of psychologists serving in the Azerbaijan Army and ensure their more effective work in experimental conditions, psychological training has been conducted at the Military Administration Institute of the National Defense University, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

First, the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. Then the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Psychologists invited from fraternal Türkiye gave lectures on the "Basics of psychology", "Neuropsychological approaches to trauma ", "Non-pathological psychological problems ", and "Methods of psychotherapy under trance ".

Practical training exercises were performed with the participation of listeners and the acquired knowledge was consolidated.

During the exercise, information on the fundamental principles of psychology, the scientific explanation of human behavior, and methods of psychological intervention was provided, neuropsychological aspects of the psychological state of servicemen, who have experienced injuries in battle and extreme conditions, and methods of their effective support were explained, as well as the ways of correcting psychological problems that are widespread among servicemen but are not considered a clinical pathology were discussed. The effectiveness and methods of using the trance state in psychotherapy to overcome deep psychological problems were also explained.