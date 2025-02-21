EU observers once again spotted monitoring Azerbaijani territories

By Akbar Novruz



The activity of the European Union’s “observers” deployed on the border with Azerbaijan continues without interruption.

According to the footage, EU personnel in two Toyota vehicles approached the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and began monitoring Azerbaijani territories.

The State Border Service of Azerbaijan has taken note of their activities, with Azerbaijani servicemen closely monitoring the observers’ movements, ensuring full awareness of their actions.

Let us present the aforementioned footage: