"There’s some kind of big-hat festival in Armenia. One politician sits in Yerevan and talks about how the separatists in Karabakh 'had to fight,' although he himself was never seen on the battlefield. The other first declared himself the 'president' of a non-existent republic, then failed miserably and signed the surrender, and now demands an apology from the first for the defeat in which he personally participated.

It’s beautiful, isn’t it? These are the realities of Armenian political life—an ongoing competition between show-offs and losers, with both regularly switching places.

Alain Simonyan, the speaker of the Armenian parliament, continues to target the former Karabakh separatists, pretending that Armenia had nothing to do with the occupation of part of Azerbaijan’s territory for all these thirty years. Samvelka Shahramanyan, in turn, demands a public apology from Simonyan for his mocking comments. Naturally, Samvelka himself says nothing about how he and his accomplices profited from resource smuggling, or how he and his group repeatedly rejected reasonable offers from Azerbaijan. He remains silent about how he ended up in full and barely escaped when the Azerbaijani Armed Forces dealt with the remnants of Armenian separatism in the country in a single day.

The two losers still haven’t agreed on which one is more to blame."

