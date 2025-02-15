Alain vs Samvel: Circus on the wreckage of the "struggle"

|
"There’s some kind of big-hat festival in Armenia. One
politician sits in Yerevan and talks about how the separatists in Karabakh 'had
to fight,' although he himself was never seen on the battlefield. The other
first declared himself the 'president' of a non-existent republic, then failed
miserably and signed the surrender, and now demands an apology from the first
for the defeat in which he personally participated.
It’s beautiful, isn’t it? These are the realities of
Armenian political life—an ongoing competition between show-offs and losers,
with both regularly switching places.
Alain Simonyan, the speaker of the Armenian parliament,
continues to target the former Karabakh separatists, pretending that Armenia
had nothing to do with the occupation of part of Azerbaijan’s territory for all
these thirty years. Samvelka Shahramanyan, in turn, demands a public apology
from Simonyan for his mocking comments. Naturally, Samvelka himself says
nothing about how he and his accomplices profited from resource smuggling, or
how he and his group repeatedly rejected reasonable offers from Azerbaijan. He
remains silent about how he ended up in full and barely escaped when the
Azerbaijani Armed Forces dealt with the remnants of Armenian separatism in the
country in a single day.
The two losers still haven’t agreed on which one is more to
blame."
I made a few adjustments for clarity, grammar, and flow.