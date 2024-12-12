President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Alley of Honors to commemorate National Leader Heydar Aliyev as December 12 marks the 21st anniversary of the death of the architect and founder of modern and independent Azerbaijani state, world-renowned politician and National Leader of the Azerbaijani people.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the National Leader’s grave.

The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then put flowers at the grave of the National Leader’s wife, outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

They also paid respect to prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev by putting flowers to their graves.