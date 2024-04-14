Azerbaijan, Tajikistan mull prospect of coop within COP29

Tajikistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ilhom Abdurahmon, and Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Co-Chairman of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan, Mukhtar Babayev, discussed bilateral cooperation within the frame of the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

According to Tajikistan's Embassy in Azerbaijan, collaboration within the Third High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028,” scheduled for June in Dushanbe, was also discussed.

During the meeting, the sides touched upon the progress made in implementing previous agreements in trade, economics, industry, transportation, investment, and other areas of cooperation.

Additionally, the upcoming session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan was addressed.

Azerbaijan will host the COP29 this November. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11, 2023. In less than two weeks, Baku is poised to become the epicenter of global climate discussions, welcoming an estimated 70,000 to 80,000 foreign delegates.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan in 2023 amounted to $6.1 million, which accounted for 0.1 percent of Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover with CIS countries. This trade turnover between the two countries increased by 2.98 percent compared to 2022 ($5.9 million).

Azerbaijan's exports to Tajikistan in 2023 totaled $5 million, which is a decrease of 13.9 percent compared to 2022. Azerbaijan's imports from Tajikistan in 2023 amounted to $1.1 million, which was more than 8.13 times the level of 2022.



