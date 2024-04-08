President of TRNC Ersin Tatar makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

On April 6, Ersin Tatar, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Ersin Tatar expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for establishing a working group for interparliamentary relations with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus at the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan.

The President of Azerbaijan noted that the creation of the working group for interparliamentary relations would contribute to further strengthening relations between the two countries’ nations.



