FM Bayramov discusses preparations for presidential elections with CIS Secretary General

Abbas Ganbay

On February 6, 2024, Azerbaijan Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov received Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Sergey Lebedev, who is in Azerbaijan to observe the extraordinary presidential election of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues on the agenda of the CIS, prospects of cooperation, as well as issues related to the observation of the extraordinary presidential elections.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan successfully continues bilateral cooperation with CIS countries, including within the Commonwealth, and noted that our membership in the Commonwealth contributes to further development of relations in social, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

Informing the other side in detail about the work done in connection with the extraordinary elections of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to be held on February 7 this year, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasised that the mentioned elections are significant because, for the first time in more than 30 years, they were held in the territories liberated from occupation.

It was informed that all preparatory works for the organisation of the elections were carried out, and necessary measures were taken for the observation of the elections by international observers as well as representatives of foreign mass media.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has carried out relevant work in order to realise the electoral rights of our citizens living outside the country, as well as those who are on a long foreign business trip. In this direction, 49 polling stations were established in 37 foreign countries.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation to take part in the observation of the upcoming elections in Azerbaijan, Secretary General Sergey Lebedev said the professional realisation of preparatory works is worthy of praise.

The meeting also witnessed an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.