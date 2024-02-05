Yemeni press published analytical article on presidential elections in Azerbaijan

The website of Yemeni news agency ANN has published an analytical article on the upcoming 7 February snap presidential elections in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The article brings to the readers' attention that the extraordinary presidential elections will be held in the conditions of full ensuring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan after the 44-day Patriotic War of 2020 and anti-terrorist activities of local character in September last year in Garabagh.

"In September 2023, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces forced the Armenian separatists in Garabagh to surrender and the tricolour flag of Azerbaijan was raised in Khankandi after 30 years of occupation. Thus, the new political reality that has emerged in the South Caucasus region has been further strengthened," the publication says.

The article says that 7 candidates will fight for the post of President of Azerbaijan in the elections, and also contains information about the establishment of polling stations in diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan operating in foreign countries, including Arab states.