Jean-Michel Brun, author of the book "Shusha - the Pearl of Caucasus", said during his speech in the format of videoconference at the Turan international conference on the future peace of the Centre for International Relations and Diplomatic Studies of Turks that, "Today there is an anti-Azerbaijani and anti-Turkish climate in France. This is due to the internal political situation and the activities of the Armenian lobby. I reject the policy of the current French government.

Author noted the main issue is that Armenia has already recognised that Garabagh is the land of Azerbaijan: "Now Azerbaijan is trying to establish good relations with all countries of the world, including Armenia. Azerbaijan is also interested in good relations with France. I hope that our relations will become better in the future."

According to Michel Brun, the current government in Paris clearly demonstrates Islamophobic tendencies: "It is directed not only against Azerbaijan, but also against the entire Islamic world. This policy should be changed and will be changed. This policy is unacceptable. We will send this government out next election".