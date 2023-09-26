Over 60 tons of fuel dispatched for Karabakh Armenians - Azerbaijani President's Administration

In accordance with the request to provide fuel and lubricants, first of all to kindergartens, emergency medical aid and firefighting services, made by the representatives of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan at the meeting held on September 21, 2023 in Yevlakh, 30 tons of gasoline, 34 tons of diesel have been dispatched via Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi road,

Azernews

reports, the President Administration of Azerbaijan.