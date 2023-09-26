Officials reveals number of landmines eliminated in liberated territories

Last week, 29 mines were discovered in the liberated areas, Azernews reports.

According to the received information, 18 anti-personnel landmines, 11 anti-tank landmines and 40 unexploded ordinances (UXO) were detected and neutralized during demining operations conducted in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan from September 11 to 17.

In addition, 379.9 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

It should be noted that demining operations were carried out in Tartar, Khojavand, Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Lachin, Gubadli, and Zangilan from September 4 to 10.

During the operations, 31 anti-personnel landmines, 12 anti-tank landmines, and 214 UXOs were found and neutralized. A total of 5,246 ha of territory was inspected.