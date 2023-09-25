Azerbaijan sends fuel to Armenian minority in Garabagh

23 September 2023 [18:43] -

In accordance with the request made by the representatives of Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan at the meeting held in Yevlakh on September 21, to provide fuel and lubricants, first of all to kindergartens, emergency medical aid and firefighting services, on September 23, 24 tons of gasoline and 40 tons of diesel were sent via the Barda-Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi road, Azernews reports.

