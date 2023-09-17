Karabakh separatists agree to Azerbaijan’s conditions - Aghdam-Khankendi road to be opened

Finally, the Armenian side and its tool, the separatist gang in Khankendi accepted Azerbaijan's proposal to simultaneously open the Aghdam-Khankendi road and the Lachin-Khankendi road, Azernews reports.

On September 17, the separatist clique created by Armenia in Khankendi released a so-called "statement" and tried to justify its stubborn attitude which caused the suffering of hundreds of people. As is known, to put pressure on Azerbaijan, the Armenian side had blocked all the roads and had not allowed any cargo to Khakendi.

First, they wanted to create an illusion, ostensibly there was a starvation and humanitarian crisis in Khankendi. All Armenian and pro-Armenian media outlets circulated the fabricated pictures and a term of "genocide." Besides, the local residents said on social networks that the leaders of the separatist gang took away products brought by the ICRC or the Russian Peacekeepers to aggravate the situation further. However, it did not work and first, the separatists were obliged to step back and release extra meat products in Khankendi on August 20. According to the so-called statement, on September 17 they were obliged to step back a second time against internal pressure. The regime accepts that it is not always possible to provide the daily 200 grams of bread available to a citizen under the coupon system.

However, despite being defeated, humiliated and cornered, the regime continues to act as if it has some credibility. The fabricated statement claims that ostensibly the puppet regime got the proposal not from Azerbaijan but from the ICRC office in Khankendi and a Russian peacekeeper.

To recall, earlier, an agreement on the simultaneous opening of these was reached on September 1. The separatists expediently delayed this process.

Azerbaijan's principled position once again prevailed.

Apparently, the separatists are gradually beginning to realize that the sooner they stop their reckless resistance, the better. After all, it is obvious that the reintegration of the Armenian minority of Karabakh is the only way to ensure their bright future.