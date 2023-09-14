Turkish MoD expresses support for peace between Armenia & Azerbaijan

“We wish Armenia to hold the hand of peace extended by Azerbaijan for stability in the South Caucasus,” Zeki Akturk, adviser on media and public relations of the Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye, said in a weekly briefing, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye's adviser on media and public relations, Zeki Akturk, expressed his support for peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan in a weekly briefing. Akturk stated that Türkiye is making sincere efforts to ensure peace between the two countries and will continue to stand by Azerbaijan in its righteous struggles.

Türkiye's support for peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is a positive step towards stability in the South Caucasus. The international community must continue to support the efforts of both countries to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict.