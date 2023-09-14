Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss military relations

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, met with Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff of Pakistan Air Force, Azernews reports, citing a post on X by the Ambassador

“I’m pleased to meet with Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff of Pakistan Air Force. We exchanged views on the current level of Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations and the ways of further strengthening our bilateral relations, particularly in the military and military-technical fields.”