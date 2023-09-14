TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss military relations

14 September 2023 [11:10] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, met with Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff of Pakistan Air Force, Azernews reports, citing a post on X by the Ambassador

The post reads:

“I’m pleased to meet with Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff of Pakistan Air Force. We exchanged views on the current level of Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations and the ways of further strengthening our bilateral relations, particularly in the military and military-technical fields.”

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/238904.html

Print version

Views: 157

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also