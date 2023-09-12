Iran's Foreign Ministry admits Garabagh is part of Azerbaijan Republic

Rena Murshud



Iran considers Garabagh part of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

This was stated at a press conference by the spokesperson of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kenani, answering a question about the so-called “elections” held by separatists in the Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan on September 9.

“Iran's position is clear, stable and transparent. Iran's position regarding the territory of Garabagh is no secret to anyone. Garabagh is part of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the rights and security of the inhabitants of this region must be defined and ensured within a specific framework. This is our clear position,” he noted.