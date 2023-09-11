Azerbaijani Foreign Minister holds telephone conversation with High Representative

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the EU Commission Josep Borrell, Azernews reports.

During the telephone conversation the sides discussed the prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU, the current situation in the region, as well as the process of normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his interlocutor of Azerbaijan's position on the latest situation in the region. He stressed that Armenia's ongoing military-political provocations, statements against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan do not serve peace and stability in the region. He stressed the importance of preventing these provocations by Armenia.

Foreign Minister Bayramov spoke in detail about Armenia's illegal use of the Lachin road for military and other purposes, which has been going on for almost two and a half years, noting that its unfounded claims about the "humanitarian situation in the region" are political manipulation.

Despite the agreements reached on the simultaneous transportation of goods on the Aghdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister noted that the violation of these agreements and the obstacles created in relation to the transport prove it once again.

Jeyhun Bayramov emphasised that the Armenian armed forces, which have not yet been withdrawn from Azerbaijani territories and are directly supported by Armenia, are the main source of threat in the region.

During the telephone conversation the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Recently, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs paid a visit to Georgia.

"The start of impeachment proceedings against the Georgian president will increase polarisation in the country", European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, who is visiting Tbilisi, said at a press conference with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, according to Report.

Borrell noted that the country needs stable institutions and less tension to become a member of the EU.

The United Nations was established after the end of the World War II, on 24 October 1945.

The purposes of the United Nations include the maintenance of international peace and security, development of friendly relations among nations, international cooperation in solving international problems of an economic, social, cultural, or humanitarian character, and the promotion and encouragement of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

After regaining independence on 18 October 1991, the Republic of Azerbaijan was admitted to the UN membership on 2 March 1992. UN membership has opened up opportunities for Azerbaijan to join the international community as an equal member, to ensure its security and prosperity using the mechanisms provided for in the UN Charter, as well as to contribute to international peace and development.

The foundation of a meaningful partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Nations was laid in September 1994 with the participation of H.E. Mr. Heydar Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, at the 49th session of the UN General Assembly. Azerbaijan actively participates in political dialogue and practical cooperation within the framework of the United Nations.