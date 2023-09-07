Schools, kindergartens renovated by Heydar Aliyev Foundation put into operation

Rena Murshud

In the new academic year, 22 educational institutions, repaired and restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, as well as newly built ones, will be put into operation, Azernews reports.

Thus, on the eve of September 15 - Knowledge Day, 19 schools and 3 preschool institutions will be presented to teachers and students of Baku and the regions.

Since the existing buildings of these educational institutions are unsuitable for use, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation constructed new buildings for 17 secondary schools and 2 kindergartens and also carried out major renovations of the buildings of 3 schools and preschool institutions.

Thus, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, headed by the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, supports the state policy in the field of education and contributes to the upbringing of the younger generation and its quality education.

Since its establishment, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been implementing various projects and programs in the field of education. The main goal of the Foundation’s program “New School for a Renewing Azerbaijan” is to help solve existing problems in the field of education, create educational complexes throughout the country that meet modern standards, and eliminate problems that directly affect the level of education. As part of the Fund's Education Support program, educational institutions are provided with financial resources to improve the quality of education.