Adopting resolution against Azerbaijan is not realistic, says diplomat

Qabil Ashirov

On 24 August 2023, Le Figaro published an article claiming that France is preparing to submit a resolution to the UN Security Council over the so-called blockade of Garabakh and calling to put sanctions on Azerbaijan. The article reads that on August 16, the UN Security Council met in New York to discuss the situation, and since then, France has been preparing a resolution. It is worth noting that Jean-Christophe Buisson, the author of the article, accepts that it would be very difficult for France to have it adopted.

Azernews learned the opinion of the former Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Tofig Zulfugarov on the issue. The politician noted that the article of Le Figaro should not be taken seriously because this is an obsolete issue.

“I think this is an obsolete issue. This issue has already been discussed in the UN Security Council. Now an agreement has been reached on the usage of Aghdam Road,” Zulfugarov said.

He added that as a member of the UN, France has a right to bring various issues to the Security Council. Thus, France has tried several times previously but it could not get anything and it will not be able to get anything as well.

“As a member of the United Nations, France can bring various issues to the Security Council. This is the right of France. However, we have seen that some activities and attempts in this direction have already taken place several times, but without any results. First of all, in some cases, France could not get a majority of votes of members in the Security Council, and in other cases, the permanent members of the Security Council, who have the right to veto, blocked France's initiative. In more detail, they did not veto, but there is a special procedure between them. Before the vote, they say that this or that resolution will be vetoed. Thus, some of France's initiatives have even reached this stage. Therefore, I have no doubt that they will continue to take such steps. But it is clear that this will not give any result,” the former FM noted.

He emphasized that the implementation mechanism of such a resolution is very hard. Fairing that the same precedent could be used against them in the future, the members of the UN Security Council will not dare to vote for the resolution. So, adopting the resolution is not realistic.

“The implementation mechanism of such a resolution is one of the most important issues. In the Security Council, a resolution must go through three stages. First, a vote of the majority in the Security Council must be achieved. Even if a majority is achieved, it can be vetoed by the five permanent members of the Security Council. Then, if the Armenians achieve all these, that is, if they can pass all three stages, there is a problem with the implementation mechanism of these or other resolutions, i.e., how it will be implemented. There is the opinion that they will allegedly force Azerbaijan and the sovereignty will be taken from the hands of Azerbaijan and will be given to the UN institutions. It is impossible. Because the member states say they may experience the same fate in the future. They will naturally think that this law was applied against Azerbaijan today, and tomorrow the same law can be applied against someone of them. Why should they support it? So, reaching a resolution is far from reality from a diplomatic and political point of view,” the politician concluded.