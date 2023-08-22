Armenian provocations: radio jamming applied to Azerbaijan's civil aviation

The use of radio jamming by illegal Armenian armed formations in our territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, of the GPS satellite navigation systems of passenger aircraft of local and foreign airlines flying through Azerbaijani airspace has once again intensified, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

In order to threaten the safety of flights traveling through our airspace, the illegal armed groups launched yet another provocation.

Thus, on 21 August, from 10:15 to 10:23 a.m., a passenger aircraft ATR-45 of Azerbaijan Airlines, which was operating a flight from Fuzuli-Baku, was interrupted as a result of radio interference with the GPS satellite navigation systems.

Despite the fact that the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent was informed by us, no action has been taken to date.

We note that radio-technical interference with the safety of civil aviation is unacceptable and contrary to the rules established by the international civil aviation organization.