Azerbaijan imposes ban on sale of unregistered medicines

A ban on the sale of medicines not included in the state register is being introduced in Azerbaijan.

This is reflected in the amendment to the law "On Medicines" approved by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, the wholesale and retail sale of medicines not included in the state register is prohibited on the territory of the country, with the exception of medicines intended for the specific treatment of rare diseases under Article 6.5.8.

Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers must, within a four-month period, in coordination with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, approve the rules for state registration of medicines and medical supplies, as well as medicinal substances, their inclusion in the State Register, and the maintenance of the State Register.