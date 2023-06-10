Prime Minister Ali Asadov attends meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Government with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has participated in the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin as part of his working visit to Sochi, Azernews reports citing with the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Ali Asadov conveyed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's greetings and best wishes to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

PM Ali Asadov also touched upon the issues of the Azerbaijan-Russia bilateral strategic partnership agenda.