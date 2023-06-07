Azerbaijani PM pays business trip to Sochi

On June 7, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov arrived on a business trip to Sochi to participate in the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) at the invitation of the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Mishustin, Azernews reports.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers told that the Prime Minister will also attend the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the III Eurasian Congress as a guest.

In addition, a number of bilateral meetings with foreign colleagues of Ali Asadov are planned as part of the visit.