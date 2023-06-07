Final ceremony of joint project called Young Founders of Azerbaijan held at ADA University

With the joint initiative and organisation of ADA University Kazakh Center and the Karabakh Revival Fund, the final ceremony of the first major learning Olympiad called "Young Founders of Azerbaijan" with the special participation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories included in the Karabakh economic region (except Shusha region) was held, Azernews reports.

In the Olympiad held under the motto "Restoration of Karabakh through the eyes of students", a total of 735 students from 37 cities and districts of Azerbaijan, excluding Baku and Sumgayit, presented their projects in the form of teams of 5-7 people for the restoration and reconstruction of territories freed from occupation.

Welcoming the Olympiad participants and guests, ADA University Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs Vafa Kazdal emphasized the importance of the project and especially noted the activity of the ADA Kazakh Center in its creation.

Saying that the Olympics is a regional project, the vice-rector stated that this initiative brought together about 800 students from 235 teams representing 40 regions. He added that 105 of those projects won the right to participate in the competition.

Rector of ADA University, Ambassador Hafiz Pashayev noted that every project related to the reconstruction of Karabakh is of great importance and it is gratifying that schoolchildren are especially interested in this process.

Emin Huseynov, the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territories freed from occupation included in the Karabakh economic region (except the Shusha region), while talking about the reconstruction process in the territories freed from occupation, said that among those relocated to Zangilan, Tartar, and Lachin were schoolchildren of the same age as those participating in this Olympiad. They themselves are living witnesses of the construction process. The speaker added that most of the projects put forward by schoolchildren participating in this Olympiad cover strategic areas defined by our state.

Rahman Hajiyev, Chairman of the Karabakh Revival Fund, shared his views on the innovative ideas presented by the students and stated that the Fund will continue to support initiatives that contribute to the revival of territories freed from occupation. Emphasizing the importance of turning the development of Karabakh into a permanent process and its implementation at a high pace, R. Hajiyev noted that Karabakh will become the innovation ground of Azerbaijan, and the intelligent human factor is at the center of this development.

Later, the manager of the Olympic project, Samira Aghayeva, and the leading consultant of the ADA Kazakh Center, Natig Mammadli, spoke about the results of the project.

After presenting a video summary of the 5 teams that qualified for the final stage, the names of the winners were announced, they were presented with certificates and gifts, and a commemorative photo was taken.

"Chapar" of the Chemistry-oriented Lyceum of Shaki City took first place, "Fi" of Samad Vurgun School of Yevlakh city took second place, "Gayidysh" of Takhtakorpu settlement secondary school of Lachin took third place, "Karabagnama" of Oguz city school No. 3 named after Nail Ibrahimli took fourth place, and fifth and the "Ultimate" projects of Ganja city physics, mathematics, and informatics oriented school were awarded the second place.

In the end, a campus tour of ADA University was organized for schoolchildren.

It should be noted that the purpose of the "Young Founders of Azerbaijan" Olympiad is to ensure that students acquire project-based knowledge, to encourage them to use knowledge related to Karabakh in practice, as well as to support the development of their research and presentation skills, evaluation and creative thinking.