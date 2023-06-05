Another meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs to be held in Washington

Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia- Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan will meet in Washington soon.

About this Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told to reporters, Azernews reports.

"The draft peace treaty with Armenia was submitted by Azerbaijan. It's difficult to predict how long this process will take. There are enough outstanding issues that have not yet been agreed," Bayramov added.

In addition, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia held talks in Washington on May 1 with the mediation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Following the talks, Jeyhun Bayramov noted that an agreement was reached on certain paragraphs of the peace treaty.