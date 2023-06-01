Armenian armed forces shell Azerbaijan Army's positions

On June 1, at 09:10, the units of the Armenian armed forces opened fire on the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Esrik Jirdakhan settlement of the Tovuz region from their positions located in the direction of Chinarli settlement of Tovuzgala district, Azernews reports, citing MOD.

Around 10:00 a.m., the positions of Azerbaijani Army located in the direction of Shusha region were fired upon by the members of the illegal Armenian armed groups in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed.

Adequate response measures have been taken by our departments in the mentioned directions.

In addition, the members of illegal Armenian armed groups tried to expand and repair and restore the dirt road in order to build a security road to the combat positions in the direction of Shusha and Khojavend districts by involving engineering equipment under the name of agricultural works.

As a result of urgent measures taken by units of the Azerbaijani Army, the works were immediately stopped.