Grand Duke of Luxembourg sends letter to Azerbaijani President on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

Grand Duke of Luxembourg, Henri has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the celebration of Your National Day I would like to send Your Excellency all my congratulations together with my best wishes for your personal well-being and for a happiness of the people of Azerbaijan.

Henri

Grand Duke of Luxembourg