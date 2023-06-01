TODAY.AZ / Politics

Grand Duke of Luxembourg sends letter to Azerbaijani President on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

31 May 2023 [23:16] - TODAY.AZ

Grand Duke of Luxembourg, Henri has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the celebration of Your National Day I would like to send Your Excellency all my congratulations together with my best wishes for your personal well-being and for a happiness of the people of Azerbaijan.

Henri

Grand Duke of Luxembourg

