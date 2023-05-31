Iranian President sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

I cordially congratulate Your Excellency and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day.

Azerbaijan takes special place in the neighborly policy of the Islamic Republic of ?ran. Common history and unbreakable religious and cultural bonds between Muslim peoples of our countries are considered as a valuable contribution to the development of relations between the two countries. The Islamic Republic of Iran has always fully supported Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in this context.

Taking into consideration the vast potential of our countries, I express my hope that we will witness the further enhancement of our bilateral cooperation and relations in line with mutual interests of our peoples.

May Almighty Allah grant you robust health and successes and the people of Azerbaijan dignity and good days.

Sincerely,

Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran