President: Liberation of Lachin and timing of our meeting here today have a symbolic meaning

28 May 2023 [12:37] - TODAY.AZ

“The liberation of Lachin and the timing of our meeting here today also have a symbolic meaning. In May, Lachin was occupied, and the people of Lachin have returned to Lachin also in May – true, after 31 years, but we are back,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as he met with Lachin natives.

“In April 1993, Kalbajar was occupied as a result of the treachery of the forces that were aspiring to power and had already seized it. In April, we fully restored our territorial integrity by establishing a border checkpoint on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border in the direction of Lachin. So there is a link between these dates,” the President underlined.

Note that Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev has made trips to Azerbaijan's Lachin and Kalbajar districts for several groundbreaking ceremonies.

