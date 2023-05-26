Azerbaijan's Independence Day celebrated in Islamabad

The grand reception organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Islamabad, marking Azerbaijan’s upcoming Independence Day on May 28, 2023.

The event, held at Sheesh Mahal, Serena Hotel, was attended by foreign ambassadors to Pakistan, Representatives of the Pakistani government, public, cultural, and business circles, high-ranking officers, media representatives, as well as Azerbaijanis living in Pakistan, Azernews informs with reference to Embassy.

Rana Tanveer, the Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training in the Government of Pakistan, graced the event as the chief guest. Alongside other esteemed guests, he participated in the cake-cutting ceremony, adding to the celebratory atmosphere of the occasion.

Ambassador Farhadov began his speech by expressing gratitude to the attendees for joining in the celebration of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day.

Speech by Ambassador

Ambassador emphasized the significance of May 28, commemorating the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in 1918 as the first democratic secular republic in the Muslim East.

Recalling the achievements of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic during its 3 decades existence, Ambassador Farhadov highlighted the formation of the first Parliament and Government, the determination of borders, and the adoption of national symbols, such as the flag, anthem, and coat of arms.

Notably, recognizing equal rights for all citizens, irrespective of ethnicity and religion, and granting women the right to vote were remarkable milestones.

However, the Ambassador acknowledged the occupation of Azerbaijan by the Bolsheviks in 1920, leading to the demise of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

It was only after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 that the people of Azerbaijan reestablished their independent state, building upon the traditions of their earlier republic.

Ambassador Farhadov expressed gratitude to the late National Leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, who assumed power in 1993 during a crisis and played a vital role in strengthening the nation’s independence.

The Ambassador highlighted the ongoing celebrations of Heydar Aliyev’s 100th birth anniversary in Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and other friendly countries.

Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan continues to flourish, with notable successes in various areas of national life.

The Ambassador emphasized the recent victory in the Patriotic War 2020, during which the Azerbaijani Army liberated territories from Armenian occupation within 44 days.

Subsequently, the government initiated extensive restoration and reconstruction efforts, facilitating the return of Azerbaijani IDPs and refugees to their ancestral lands.

Emphasis on Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations

The deep-rooted friendship, brotherhood, and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan were highlighted as significant pillars of bilateral relations.

Ambassador Farhadov expressed gratitude to Pakistan for being among the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan’s independence in 1991.

He underscored the mutual support between the two nations, both bilaterally and within international organizations.

The Ambassador further emphasized the strengthening ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, which have seen growth in various fields.

Direct flights between the two countries, initiated in 2022, have facilitated increased tourism, with 50,000 Pakistani visitors to Azerbaijan in the same year.

The introduction of the online ASAN visa system for Pakistani citizens has also enhanced people-to-people connectivity.

In recognition of the close ties, Azerbaijan exempted rice from import customs duty for rice originating from Pakistan, contributing to a nearly tripled trade turnover between the two nations.

Ambassador Farhadov expressed gratitude to all attendees for joining the celebration of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day and emphasized the continued growth of relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.